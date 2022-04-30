Short Interest in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rises By 55.8%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRRA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 17,553 shares valued at $584,717. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,209,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.