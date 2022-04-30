Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Expands By 76.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVBL stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.85. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

