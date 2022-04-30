Short Interest in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Grows By 69.1%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Skye Bioscience (Get Rating)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

