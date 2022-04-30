Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Decreases By 71.0%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SPVNF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

