Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Decreases By 71.0%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SPVNF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.34.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
