Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rises By 172.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.03.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
