Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rises By 172.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

