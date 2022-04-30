Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Decreases By 49.1%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($24.22) to GBX 2,200 ($28.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($23.71) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77) in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,086.38.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,504. SSE has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.