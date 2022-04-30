Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Grows By 60.9%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

