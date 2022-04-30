Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Declines By 44.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TDF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 87,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,607. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

