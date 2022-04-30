Short Interest in The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Declines By 80.5%

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 447.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DDRLF opened at $35.80 on Friday. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.
About Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (Get Rating)
