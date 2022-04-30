Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Increases By 181.1%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.
Shares of GYYMF remained flat at $$2.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
The Gym Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
