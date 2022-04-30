Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Increases By 181.1%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Shares of GYYMF remained flat at $$2.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

