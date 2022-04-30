Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Drops By 39.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 261,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB opened at $1.40 on Friday. The OLB Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 42,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $83,435.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $213,041. Insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in The OLB Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

