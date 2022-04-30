Short Interest in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Decreases By 46.3%

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 670,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently commented on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.93.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.