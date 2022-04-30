Short Interest in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Decreases By 46.3%

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 670,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Valens by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

