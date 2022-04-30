Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Drops By 44.9%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 19.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

RNAZ opened at $2.73 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.