Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 45.5%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $15.02 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.
About TravelSky Technology (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelSky Technology (TSYHY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.