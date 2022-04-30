Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 45.5%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $15.02 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

