Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Increases By 89.1%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

