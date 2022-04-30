Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Increases By 81.6%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

TRMR stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

