Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Increases By 61.7%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROO opened at $3.42 on Friday. TROOPS has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company offers mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which provides financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

