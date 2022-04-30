Short Interest in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Decreases By 45.2%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TZPS opened at $9.83 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

