Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Decreases By 58.9%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 101,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of VLN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 11,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,404. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

