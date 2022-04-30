Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Increases By 75.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $78.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
