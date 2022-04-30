Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Rises By 73.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the March 31st total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.8 days.

VNNVF opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNNVF. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vonovia from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

