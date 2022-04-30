Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Rises By 63.3%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

