Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Expands By 70.4%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WLMIY stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

