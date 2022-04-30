Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Expands By 65.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DGRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 16,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.49% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

