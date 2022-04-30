Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Expands By 65.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of DGRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 16,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $30.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
