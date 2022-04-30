Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Grows By 78.8%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

