Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

