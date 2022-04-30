Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given New €175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($198.92) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($161.29) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.50.

SIEGY opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

