Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.30) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

