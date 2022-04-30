Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

