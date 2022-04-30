Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

SIA opened at C$13.89 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$13.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

