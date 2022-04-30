Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Sientra stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

