Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signify from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$20.86 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Signify has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

