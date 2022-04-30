Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.22%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Silgan by 174.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Silgan by 7.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 8.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Silgan by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

