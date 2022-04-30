Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Silicom stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $242.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

