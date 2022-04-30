Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Silicom stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $242.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.77.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.
Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.
