Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SILK opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

