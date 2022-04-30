Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Silver Elephant Mining has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

