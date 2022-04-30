Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Shares of Silver Elephant Mining stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Silver Elephant Mining has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.32.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
