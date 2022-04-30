Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

