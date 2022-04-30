SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.15 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In other news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total transaction of C$733,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,939,323.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

