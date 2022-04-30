Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ:QQD opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $33.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (QQD)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.