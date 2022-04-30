Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:QQD opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 213,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter.

