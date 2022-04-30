Singapore Exchange Limited Declares Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $106.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $133.13.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

