Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in April

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Sinopharm Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 22,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,896. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
