Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in April

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 22,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,896. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

