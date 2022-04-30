Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($201.08) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, April 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($127.96) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €161.53 ($173.69).

Sixt stock opened at €124.50 ($133.87) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. Sixt has a twelve month low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

