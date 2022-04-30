SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SJW traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SJW Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About SJW Group (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.