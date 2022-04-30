SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
SJW traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $73.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.
About SJW Group
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.
