Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Randy Reichert Buys 1,150 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Reichert acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$14,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,660.
Randy Reichert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 28th, Randy Reichert acquired 7,500 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.37 per share, with a total value of C$92,775.00.
CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
