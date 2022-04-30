SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.
SkyWest stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. SkyWest has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.88.
In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.
SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
