Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

SCCAF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

