Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.43.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$24.96 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.50 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.49.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

