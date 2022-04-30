SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 4,965,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,996. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. SLM has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SLM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SLM by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 280,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SLM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.