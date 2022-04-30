SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.