SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

